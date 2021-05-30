https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giant-trump-won-banner-unfurled-at-ny-mets-game/
He’s Back — Same guy from Yankee Stadium, now hits the Mets
Trump Won at Mets! #TrumpWon #SaveAmerica https://t.co/5p0cmA6tUJ @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump @DanScavino pic.twitter.com/rJkB7AklE5
— Dion Cini (@dioncini) May 30, 2021
this just happened at the mets game, so sad people are still talking about this and think Trump won, get over it and enjoy the game. pic.twitter.com/xR1KqSHZaZ
— Everything Mets (@Everyth1ngMets) May 30, 2021