http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w_qNwP18wvE/

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it is “most likely” the coronavirus pandemic was the result of an accidental lab leak.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You conducted your own investigation into the pandemic’s origins in the House committee, and your committee briefed just last week. Based on what you’ve seen, is it more likely than not that the coronavirus emerged naturally or from a lab accident?”

McCaul said, “You know I do think it’s more likely than not it emerged out of the lab. Most likely accidentally, for several reasons. First of all, Jake, let me say this is the worst cover-up in human history that we’ve seen, resulting in 3.5 million deaths, creating an economic devastation around the globe.”

He continued, “It was just declassified that three of the researchers were actually hospitalized in November of 2019 with flu-like symptoms similar to COVID. That was suppressed by the Chinese Communist Party. Since then, they silenced and detained the doctors reporting a SARS-like virus which under international health regulation has to be reported within 24 hours. They went and destroyed lab samples, wouldn’t admit it was human-to-human, and working with the WHO failed to report to the world that we had a local epidemic that was now going into a global pandemic. So time and time again, we’re seeing this cover-up. A couple more facts that there were two State Department cables in 2018 that called into question the safety protocols at that lab. Let’s not forget in 2004, with SARS virus, they accidentally leaked the SARS virus from that lab in 2004. They were studying Corona-like viruses from bats, genetically mutating them, and then trying to develop a vaccine for what would be the next wave of a SARS-like virus, almost precisely what COVID-19 is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

