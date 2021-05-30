https://www.dailywire.com/news/house-dems-plot-own-investigation-of-capitol-riot-after-senate-votes-down-january-6-commission

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a number of House Democrats are plotting to put together a “select committee” in order to investigate the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol following a vote in the Senate that tanked Democrat hopes for a “January 6th Commission,” according to CNN.

On Saturday, Democrats failed to marshal enough votes to overcome a filibuster, losing in an effort to create a “9/11-style commission” to investigate the origins of and security failures during the January 6th incident. Republicans voted against the commission, largely because of concerns that the Democrat-drafted bill would create a partisan committee rather than ensure a neutral investigation.

Several competing bills, drafted by “moderates” and Republicans and designed to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the rally and subsequent attack on the Capitol, also failed. Nine Republicans and two Democrats did not vote.

On Sunday, CNN noted that Pelosi and other House Democrats, who backed the probe, are now considering a new plan: forming a “select commission” in the House to investigate the riots, without a bipartisan consensus.

