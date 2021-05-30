Although Hunter Biden made millions, he hampered his ex-wife’s quest to build a new life after their 2017 divorce by refusing to pay back property taxes or deed over one of their homes to her, according to documents obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Biden’s actions violated his divorce settlement agreement and resulted in the federal government garnishing Kathleen Biden’s $5,345 tax return. She was also unable to refinance a home in her own name in 2018, Kathleen Biden’s divorce attorney, Rebekah Sullivan, wrote in a letter to Hunter Biden.

At the time, Biden was making up to $50,000 a month from his consultant job with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. Property records show the couple owned homes in Washington, D.C., Delaware, and on a lake in Indiana.

“Ms. Biden recently received notice that a tax lien was filed against the two of you on Nov. 21, 2018, in the amount of $112,805,” Sullivan wrote to Biden on Dec. 13, 2018. “Ms. Biden also had her own tax refund withheld in the amount of $5,345. The [settlement agreement] provides that the 2015 tax liability is yours alone … Ms. Biden is in the process of refinancing the lake house and is appropriately concerned about the effect of the tax lien on the process.”

Sullivan noted that Hunter Biden had agreed to help Kathleen Biden extricate herself financially by signing over a quit claim deed to the Indiana home, something he did not do.

“To date, you have not cooperated in this process,” Sullivan wrote. She added: “Please also reimburse Ms. Biden for her garnished refund.”

The settlement agreement also required Hunter Biden to provide Kathleen Biden with his tax returns within three days of filing them. This was not done in 2018, the letter states.

Biden signed over a quit claim deed to the Indiana home on Feb. 20, 2019, property records showed.

Kathleen Biden reportedly divorced Hunter Biden over infidelity and abuse, according to the Daily Mail.

“I forgave you for cheating before, I tried to help you get sober and you made it clear, throughout the past year, that you didn’t want to be with me,” she wrote. “I have woken up to my reality. No one should be treated the way you have treated me. I won’t take it anymore.”