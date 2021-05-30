https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-would-love-to-see-this-dude-debate-fauci/
World-Renowned Academic Physician Warns Against Vaccine
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine and he is warning against the Vaccine.
If you can’t see this video, watch it directly at Rumble…
Board Certified Internist and Cardiologist
President Cardiorenal Society of America
Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine
Editor-in-Chief, Cardiorenal Medicine
Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology