https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-would-love-to-see-this-dude-debate-fauci/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

World-Renowned Academic Physician Warns Against Vaccine

Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine and he is warning against the Vaccine.

If you can’t see this video, watch it directly at Rumble…

Full 45-minute video is here…

Board Certified Internist and Cardiologist

President Cardiorenal Society of America

Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine

Editor-in-Chief, Cardiorenal Medicine

Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology