Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt has unveiled a new shoe to honor the service of American military hero and former NFL player Pat Tillman.

As Memorial Day nears, Watt helped introduce the Reebok JJ IV Valor training shoe to pay tribute to Pat Tillman, who gave up a football career with the Arizona Cardinals to join the military in the wake of the devastating attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Tillman was later killed in combat in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.

Watt noted that he consulted with Tillman’s widow ahead of the project, Yahoo Sports reported.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work hand-in-hand with Pat’s widow, Marie Tillman, and CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation, Dan Futrell, to ensure that this shoe properly and appropriately represents and honors Pat in a way that he would be proud of,” Watt said on Thursday.

“The JJ IV Valor features a number of Tillman-inspired details, including PT40 inscriptions, a Pat Tillman Foundation sock liner, and a commemorative hangtag,” Yahoo reported.

A portion of each pair’s $99 retail sale will also help further Tillman’s legacy as $10 from each purchase through August will be donated to the Pat Tillman Foundation to help veterans return to civilian society. Watt also said that he would donate 100 percent of his proceeds from the project.

Reebok has featured the shoe on its website.

“Pat Tillman lived his life in service of a purpose bigger than himself. That is his true legacy,” Watt added. “This shoe is a small way to pay tribute to a legendary man, by not only honoring him but also donating to the foundation established in his name and ensuring that his legacy lives on.”

