https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/joe-biden-hired-one-hunters-investment-firm-employees-private-vp-office-staff/

In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden hired one of Hunter Biden’s investment firm employees as a personal assistant, according to emails found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

Joe Biden hired Rosemont Seneca employee Anne Marie Person, 34, to be one of his private VP staffers.

Recall, Hunter Biden founded Rosemont Seneca with convicted felon Devon Archer and John Kerry’s step-son Christopher Heinz.

Hunter Biden worked as his father’s bagman and used Rosemont Seneca and other affiliates to collect money from foreign countries.

TRENDING: “It Should Be that He Is Simply Reinstated, That a New Inauguration Day Is Set” – Sidney Powell Speaks in TX on What Happens After the Fraud Is Exposed (VIDEO)

Anne Marie Person continued to communicate with Hunter Biden on a regular basis after his daddy VP Joe hired her.

The New York Post reported:

Joe Biden as vice president hired one of his son Hunter’s investment-firm staffers as a personal assistant, emails from his son’s discarded laptop show. The revelation of Person’s hiring, and close ties to Hunter Biden and Rosemont Seneca, come from emails contained in the hard drive of a laptop Hunter abandoned at a Delaware repair shop, the existence of which was first revealed by The Post. Previously reported emails from the laptop have shed light on Hunter Biden’s shady dealings in China and the Ukraine. “I am very excited to have Anne Marie Person working here with me in the West Wing!! I think all of you know her from her work with Rosemont Seneca,” wrote then-Vice President Biden’s assistant, Kathy Chung, in a May 27, 2014 email to Beau, Hunter and Jim Biden and other members of the Biden clan. Person, who served as a general assistant at Rosemont, appeared on emails with Hunter Biden and other Rosemont execs from at least 2009 until February 2014. She regularly stayed in touch with Hunter after taking her new role in the White House in May 2014, even helping organize activities for Hunter’s daughter, Finnegan, when the girl tagged along on foreign trips.

Ann Marie Person also married Michael Muldoon, a former Rosemont Seneca executive shortly after leaving the investment firm to work for Joe Biden.

Read the full report from the New York Post here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

