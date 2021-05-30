https://nationalfile.com/journalist-andy-ngo-reportedly-attacked-by-antifa-in-portland/

Journalist Andy Ngo has been reportedly assaulted by Antifa militants again in Portland, Oregon after he said he left the city and state due to fear of violent attacks.

The Post Millennial, where Ngo serves as an editor-at-large, reported that “Ngo, an expert on the violent Antifa movement, was reportedly chased and attacked by black-clad Antifa extremists overnight Friday while covering the latest far-left protest in Portland.”

“The individual believed to be Ngo was seen crouching behind the front desk as clerks attempted to secure the premises, according to Twitter users. Meanwhile, protesters chanted and pounded on the glass windows to taunt the man. “I can’t wait for you to come out, Andy!” can be heard shouted on-camera. “You thought the milkshakes were bad last time? We’re gonna beat the f— out of you, b*tch,” a female voice yelled, hurling allegations of racism at the man.”

According to local reports and certain posts on social media, Ngo appeared to have been identified, “tackled and punched before he sought refuge inside the nearby hotel where he was able to escape the scene.” Ngo reportedly transported to a hospital.

https://twitter.com/fvckcommies/status/1398530144701194241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1398533102897709056%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthepostmillennial.com%2Fbreaking-andy-ngo-reportedly-assaulted-by-antifa-again-in-portland

This would not be the first time that the conservative journalist has been violently attacked by leftist extremists. In June of 2019, Ngo was assaulted by Rose City Antifa in Portland. Ngo has been known to frequently cover Antifa activity on his Twitter account that has over 850,000 followers, including the violent threats from leftists online.

This morning, #antifa from Portland traveled to Oregon City to vandalize a street where a patriotic event was scheduled. They dumped blood, feces, oil, animal organs & other things all over. They posted wanted-style flyers around the area of people they said are Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/AmsJiOeS3T — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 29, 2021

Ngo, the author of “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,” had previously told the media that he was fleeing Oregon, citing the violence and violent threats levied against him by Antifa. National File has reached out to Ngo for comment, but has not yet received a response.

