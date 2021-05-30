Former President Donald Trump encouraged Republicans to keep up the fight as he interpreted a push to stop a judge’s order allowing an inspection of 147,000 mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, as evidence of corruption.

He released a statement on Friday after Superior Court Judge Brian Amero canceled a meeting to discuss plans for the review to give him time to consider and rule on motions filed by attorneys for Fulton County to dismiss the overarching lawsuit in which voters sued for access to look for evidence of fraud in November’s election. A hearing on the motions has been scheduled for June 21, according to GPB News.

“Why are the Radical Left Democrats in Georgia fighting so hard that there not be a Forensic Audit of 150,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County? There can be only one reason, and that is because they know the vote was corrupt and the audit will show it. Republicans must fight hard and win!” Trump said in a message shared by his Save America PAC.

The results in Georgia, which was won by President Joe Biden by roughly 12,000 votes and affirmed in multiple recounts, were certified and cannot be changed. Trump and his allies have touted efforts to review the results of the 2020 election, including the Arizona Senate’s audit in Maricopa County, even though federal and state election officials insist there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

ARIZONA SENATE CONSIDERING ANOTHER AUDIT OF MARICOPA COUNTY 2020 ELECTION: REPORT

Still, Garland Favorito, lead plaintiff in the lawsuit in Georgia’s most populous county, said he wants to root out potential problems for future elections.

“If all these votes are correct and there are no counterfeit ballots, then we can go home and rest assured that the election was conducted correctly,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “If there are a lot of counterfeit ballots, then we need to figure out how to prevent that in the future.”

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, a Democrat, criticized the ballot review following Amero’s earlier ruling to unseal 2020 election absentee ballots in search of fraud.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“It is outrageous that Fulton County continues to be a target of those who cannot accept the results from last year’s election,” Pitts said , according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The votes have been counted multiple times, including a hand recount, and no evidence of fraud has been found.”

Trump, who has been out of the White House for more than four months, is also facing an election interference investigation in Georgia.