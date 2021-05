https://thelibertyloft.com/dr-faucis-covid-flip-flops/

Reading Time: 1 minute

Grab a pair of these Fauci COVID flip flops, commemorating all his changes and moving goal posts!

Gary Varvel May 30, 2021.

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM

Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft, as we will continue to bring you the latest news. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook