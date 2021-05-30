https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/05/30/laura-ingraham-asks-a-question-that-destroys-the-biden-admins-latest-reasoning-for-keeping-mask-mandates/

A matter of “respect” is the latest reasoning put forward by the Biden administration for why certain mask mandates will remain in effect.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham finds a major flaw.

When they can’t use actual facts to support their government-decreed mandates, they pivot to … respect?

If you are under the assumption that respectfulness is a virtue of personal character, Democrats are apparently more than eager to inform you that it actually stems from adherence to a government mandate.

