A matter of “respect” is the latest reasoning put forward by the Biden administration for why certain mask mandates will remain in effect.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham finds a major flaw.
Buttigieg says mask mandates “a sign of respect:” https://t.co/M6EqJNQaIn
Whatever happened to follow the science? Or maybe, as some of us always believed, these rules were never about science.
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 30, 2021
When they can’t use actual facts to support their government-decreed mandates, they pivot to … respect?
— Fire Fauci 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@webberwit) May 30, 2021
“Respect”? I thought it was all about science. Well, I never thought it was about science – I said it was an optic for fear and a virtue signal. And I was and am correct. https://t.co/jgbIPt25RP
— Tim Gutterson (@CpaTennessee) May 30, 2021
Democrats #keepingitcreepy https://t.co/Dox2DpkwRc
— CWR (@carriealmom) May 30, 2021
If you are under the assumption that respectfulness is a virtue of personal character, Democrats are apparently more than eager to inform you that it actually stems from adherence to a government mandate.
