https://www.dailywire.com/news/lawmakers-introduce-bill-to-ban-black-lives-matter-flags-from-being-flown-over-u-s-embassies

Several U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill late last week to ban the federal government from being able to fly divisive Black Lives Matter flags at U.S. embassies overseas, which comes after the Biden administration recently issued a directive authorizing the embassies to do just that.

Foreign Policy reported on Tuesday:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has authorized U.S. embassies around the world to fly Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags and banners, according to an internal cable reviewed by Foreign Policy, as part of the administration’s response to the one-year anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd that sparked international outrage and a nationwide reckoning on systemic racism. The U.S. State Department cable gives chiefs of missions, who head U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide, “blanket written authorization” to display BLM flags and banners as “appropriate in light of local conditions.” It stresses the directive is an “authorization, not a requirement.”

The news was first reported on Monday by Jack Posobiec at Human Events.

On Friday, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Ken Buck (R-CO), Michael Guest (R-MS), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Brian Mast (R-FL), and Pete Sessions (R-TX) introduced the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021.

The bill restricts what kinds of flags that the Secretary of State can fly at diplomatic and consular posts around the world. A press release from the lawmakers highlighted the far-left political agenda of the organization.

“It is inappropriate for President Biden and Secretary Blinken to authorize and encourage the display of inherently political flags that are in no way affiliated with the U.S. Government over American embassies overseas,” Malliotakis said. “The American flag is a beacon of freedom and hope for oppressed peoples around the world; it should be the primary flag flown above our embassies and that is what my legislation seeks to accomplish. The Administration’s directive is an insult to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our flag and our nation – especially as we head into Memorial Day weekend – and it is absolutely ridiculous that legislation is needed to correct this issue.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.