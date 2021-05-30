https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/05/30/may-be-true-abcs-jon-karl-just-admitted-out-loud-what-you-already-knew-about-coverage-of-trump-and-the-coronavirus/

“Some things may be true, even if Donald Trump said them.” That is how ABC correspondent Jon Karl characterized the mainstream media now being confronted with indications that former President Trump just might have been accurate about the origin of the coronavirus.

“Some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them” – ABC’s @JonKarl re origin of COVID-19 pandemic. #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/voC1ISBv4X — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) May 30, 2021

The statement basically admits a mentality (presumably held by many in the mainstream media) in which Donald Trump and the truth are treated as somehow mutually exclusive.

In other words: Trump made us lie. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/SDqmXjBdtI — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) May 30, 2021

I don’t give any of these people a free pass. The issue is they do this all after the fact and narratives have already settled in people’s minds and they did so after the election. Same thing with the Cuomos. We can’t excuse all the people who swooned over them. https://t.co/48uisWjTQV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2021

That’s not problematic at all.

“Egg on their faces” The impulse to oppose the bad orange man has had significant negative consequences. https://t.co/9j6jMmur2g — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) May 30, 2021

The way he absolutely just stumbles all over himself here is something. https://t.co/djIivpEFhr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2021

The intel community made clear in April 2020 that Covid 19 started in China at one of two places. You all ignored Intel statements – not just President Trump. https://t.co/HpNMqVISrb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 30, 2021

Think what might have resulted if the mainstream media had put the level of energy into pursuing the origin of the coronavirus that they seem to now be admitting they put into refuting Trump.

