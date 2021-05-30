https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/05/30/may-be-true-abcs-jon-karl-just-admitted-out-loud-what-you-already-knew-about-coverage-of-trump-and-the-coronavirus/

“Some things may be true, even if Donald Trump said them.” That is how ABC correspondent Jon Karl characterized the mainstream media now being confronted with indications that former President Trump just might have been accurate about the origin of the coronavirus.

The statement basically admits a mentality (presumably held by many in the mainstream media) in which Donald Trump and the truth are treated as somehow mutually exclusive.

That’s not problematic at all.

Think what might have resulted if the mainstream media had put the level of energy into pursuing the origin of the coronavirus that they seem to now be admitting they put into refuting Trump.

