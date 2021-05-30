http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GeUrnQo42Z4/memorial-day-is-an-ideal-time.php

…to defend our military against critical race theory and related leftist dogmas that are being propagated by the Biden administration. Tom Cotton and Dan Crenshaw are doing exactly that:

On Saturday, Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton and Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw, both military veterans, teamed up to release a whistleblower form for military members to fill out if they spot any “woke” training efforts.

What do you suppose is the over/under on how many complaints they receive? There will be a lot, unfortunately.

A second major threat is the wussification–I am using the polite term–of our armed forces. A week ago, I posted this side-by-side comparison of a Russian recruitment ad with the latest absurdity from the Defense Department. If you missed it then, check it out now:

Veterans with distinguished combat records like Cotton and Crenshaw are ideally suited to defend the military against these pernicious trends.

