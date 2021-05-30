http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GeUrnQo42Z4/memorial-day-is-an-ideal-time.php

…to defend our military against critical race theory and related leftist dogmas that are being propagated by the Biden administration. Tom Cotton and Dan Crenshaw are doing exactly that:

On Saturday, Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton and Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw, both military veterans, teamed up to release a whistleblower form for military members to fill out if they spot any “woke” training efforts.

Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton.https://t.co/4FstasB7Tm — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 28, 2021

For too long, progressive Pentagon staffers have been calling the shots for our warfighters, and spineless military commanders have let it happen. Now we are going to expose you. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 28, 2021

What do you suppose is the over/under on how many complaints they receive? There will be a lot, unfortunately.

A second major threat is the wussification–I am using the polite term–of our armed forces. A week ago, I posted this side-by-side comparison of a Russian recruitment ad with the latest absurdity from the Defense Department. If you missed it then, check it out now:

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

Veterans with distinguished combat records like Cotton and Crenshaw are ideally suited to defend the military against these pernicious trends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

