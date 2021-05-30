https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/556141-miami-police-chief-shootings-are-an-indication-of-problem-with

Art Acevedo, chief of the Miami Police Department, said Sunday that without action on gun violence, there will be “a lot more bloodshed,” adding that the next few months are shaping up to be “a long summer.”

“Unless we all start speaking up, speaking out and demanding our elected officials take action, we’re going to see a lot more bloodshed, and I’m very sad to say that this summer is going to be a long summer for the American people,” Acevedo told host John Dickerson on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Acevedo also responded to questions about a pair of shootings in Miami

this week.

Two people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a shooting in Miami early Sunday morning. One person was also killed and six others were wounded when a gunman opened fire in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood late Friday night, according to CNN.

Acevedo said the incidents are an “indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country” and called for more action at the federal level.

He said politicians “need to come out of their own corners, the left and the right, and come to the middle, which is where most Americans are,” specifically calling for universal background checks and making burglaries at licensed gun stores federal crimes with mandatory sentencing.

The House in March approved two pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening background checks on firearm sales and transfers.

Both bills now await a vote in the Senate.

