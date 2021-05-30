https://www.oann.com/mich-court-rules-six-recall-petitions-against-gov-gretchen-whitmer-can-proceed/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mich-court-rules-six-recall-petitions-against-gov-gretchen-whitmer-can-proceed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:39 AM PT – Sunday, May 30, 2021

A Michigan court has ruled several recall petitions against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) can move forward, denying her bid to thwart them. In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals backed the State Canvasser Board’s approval of six recall petitions against Whitmer and one against Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist (D).

The Democrats had claimed the petitions did not adequately describe what the authorities cited as reasons for the recall and therefore, plan to appeal the court’s ruling.

This comes as Whitmer has garnered notable scrutiny over her COVID-19 lockdown orders and violating her own rules multiple times. The Michigan Democrat has attracted controversy after her and several members of her administration were caught violating COVID-19 protocols.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer apologized for breaking her state’s Covid restrictions once again. Have ordinary citizens who violated Michigan’s restrictions got off by apologizing as well? — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) May 26, 2021

On one account, Whitmer was spotted out to eat with many individuals who were seen combining their parties and disregarding mask mandates. The arrangement violated the state’s Department of Health and Human Services order mandating that all parties be at least 6 feet apart.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

