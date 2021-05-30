https://noqreport.com/2021/05/30/migrant-who-raped-minor-avoids-deportation-by-refusing-coronavirus-test/

RONI REKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images A 21-year-old Afghan asylum seeker found guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl has avoided deportation from Sweden by refusing to take a test for the Wuhan virus.

The Afghan was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in September of 2019 when he, and another young Afghan male, had taken the girl to an apartment after she ran away from a Swedish youth home.

The girl was given alcohol and fell asleep. When she woke up one of the men was in the process of raping her and the other Afghan later raped her as well, the Daily Mail reports .

Both of the migrants, due to their ages, were sentenced to just one and a half years for the rape. One of the migrants was allowed to remain in the country as he had already spent an extended period in Sweden, but the 21-year-old was set for deportation.

He has managed to avoid being deported because he refuses to take a coronavirus test and also refuses to be vaccinated against the virus. Migrants Avoid Deportation from Sweden by Refusing Coronavirus Tests https://t.co/nuQTHKdIQd — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 4, 2021 “He does not take the test or the vaccine […]

