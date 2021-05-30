https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/20-people-injured-two-dead-miami-mass-shooting-shooters-still-large/

Two people are dead and more than 20 others were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday, Miami-Dade Police Department said.

According to reports, three people got out of a white Nissan Pathfinder and began shooting into a crowd of people who were standing outside of a “scheduled event” on 186th Street.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for the shooters.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez said the shooting was a targeted attack.

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

NBC Miami reported:

Two people were killed and more than 20 people were injured in what police called a “targeted and cowardly act” early Sunday morning outside a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall. The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a release party for local rap artist at the El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street. Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez said as many as eight people were transported to hospitals in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties while 12 others drove themselves to the hospital. At least one victim is reportedly in critical condition. This marks the second mass shooting in South Florida on Memorial Day weekend.

More from NBC Miami:

