The Wuhan lab leak theory is alive. It’s back from the dead. But as we noted, don’t let the liberal media gaslight you. They’re off trying to report on this as if this is some new development. It’s not. It was dismissed as conspiratorial nonsense when it was first suggested. Now, with the experts saying that COVID escaping from a lab must be investigated, they’re changing their tune. The worst part is all these liberal writers admitting that they ignored it because Trump said it. We couldn’t bother to do our jobs because Trump said something we didn’t like. Well, we all knew they’re not objective. Now, we have video of scientists from that Wuhan virology lab, which is at the epicenter of this theory, getting bitten by bats, being covered in blood, and not wearing the proper protective gear (via NY Post):

Scientists at the Chinese lab eyed as a possible source of the coronavirus pandemic were previously filmed getting bitten and spattered with blood while handling bats without protection, according to reports. The state-run TV footage showed researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) disregarding gloves, masks and other PPE while handling bats and collecting feces in the field, Taiwan News first noted. In one section, virus expert Cui Jie related how a bat’s fangs once went right through his glove, describing it as feeling “like being jabbed with a needle,” the outlet noted. The video — first broadcast in China on Dec. 29, 2017 — then cut to a person’s limb badly swollen from an apparent bat bite. Scientists also admitted getting spattered with blood during the research, according to the Sun. This comes as even Dr. Anthony Fauci now admits that he isn’t sure if COVID came about naturally. Also, three Wuhan lab staffers fell ill in November 2019 with COVID symptoms. Biden now instructed the intelligence community to investigate this theory as well.

Watch Trump be right…again. Even when he’s out of office, he’s still stacking wins and making the liberal media eat it.

