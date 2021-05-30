http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/L4rcsOABaaM/

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) has introduced a bill barring United States embassies from flying flags with political messages such as those representing Black Lives Matter (BLM).

According to a Friday press release:

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), today with House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Congressmen Ken Buck (CO-04), Michael Guest (MS-03), Darrell Issa (CA-50), Brian Mast (FL-18), and Pete Sessions (TX-17), introduced the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021, legislation that directs the Secretary of State to restrict the display of certain flags or banners at diplomatic and consular posts around the world. Malliotakis’ bill is in response to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent directive authorizing and encouraging all U.S. embassies overseas to display ‘Black Lives Matter’ flags and banners.

Blinken reportedly encouraged all U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions to honor the radical BLM movement on May 25, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

However, it is “inappropriate for President [Joe] Biden and Secretary Blinken to authorize and encourage the display of inherently political flags that are in no way affiliated with the U.S. Government over American embassies overseas,” Malliotakis noted in the press release:

The American flag is a beacon of freedom and hope for oppressed peoples around the world; it should be the primary flag flown above our embassies and that is what my legislation seeks to accomplish. The Administration’s directive is an insult to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our flag and our nation — especially as we head into Memorial Day weekend — and it is absolutely ridiculous that legislation is needed to correct this issue.

The news release said the BLM organization’s website promotes several “partisan political demands and initiatives” that include defunding the police.

Malliotakis shared the text of the Stars & Stripes Act of 2021 Friday on social media:

Today I introduced the Stars & Stripes Act of 2021, legislation that would reverse @SecBlinken‘s directive allowing political & non-government flags to fly above embassies. Our flag is a beacon of freedom & hope – it should be the ONLY flag flown above our embassies overseas! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KG9k91VhIs — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) May 28, 2021

“Our beautiful American flag should fly over our U.S. embassies around the world – not the flag of a political organization founded by Marxists,” House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik stated, adding, “I am proud to co-sponsor this legislation introduced by my colleague and friend Congresswoman Malliotakis.”

