Dem Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services and potential challenger of Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, tweeted that “Florida isn’t a red state”:
Florida isn’t a red state.
— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 27, 2021
Oh, really?
It kind of is.
— Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) May 27, 2021
It looks mostly red to us:
So why is there a GOP governor and a plethora of Trump flags in this State? pic.twitter.com/t29SJLMkAI
— Ragged Trousered Philanthropists (@RaggedTrousere7) May 27, 2021
But don’t take our word for it, take what Fried wrote in HER OWN BIO as the “only statewide elected” Dem:
https://t.co/ASHhizHyKW pic.twitter.com/TMaCyysr2K
— Anna🌪 (@anniodarone3) May 27, 2021
LOL.
