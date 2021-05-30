https://www.theepochtimes.com/noem-report-of-private-jet-ride-with-mike-lindell-is-fake-news_3836139.html

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is disputing a report that claimed MyPillow’s CEO flew her to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) spring meeting this month.

A report from Politico, citing anonymous sources, claimed that CEO Mike Lindell flew Noem to the meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. It also cited a single source in claiming Lindell was able to gain access to the meeting as a guest of the South Dakota governor.

Noem reacted by saying that the story was false.

Not true. No wonder the media has a lower approval rating than Congress. And the reporter REFUSED to correct his #FakeNews story,” she wrote on Twitter.

She subsequently wrote in another post, “Hasn’t the media learned not to report #FakeNews from anonymous sources?”

Lindell told The Epoch Times that he could not say whether Noem was ever on his plane but did say he was not a guest of Noem’s.

“I was not invited by her, I was invited by RGA and then they canceled it,” he said.

Lindell sent The Epoch Times screenshots of an agenda for the meeting, a schedule of events marked “confidential,” and a badge that gave him access to the confab.

The Republican Governors Association did not respond to requests for comment. It has not publicly commented on the matter.

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, speaks at the “Let the Church ROAR” National Prayer Rally on the National Mall in Washington on Dec. 12, 2020. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

Noem and Lindell have made appearances together at events in the past, including at a pro-Trump rally in Michigan in September 2020.

Lindell had promised in an appearance on “Bannon’s War Room” to confront Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia over election fraud accusations. He believes they have obstructed investigations into election fraud.

Ducey chairs the association.

Lindell attended previous RGA meetings, including the one in 2020.

An audit of nearly 2.1 ballots cast in the 2020 election, and hundreds of machines used to run the election, is taking place in Arizona’s Maricopa County. Ducey has not taken action to block the audit.

Voters in Georgia have gained access to images of ballots cast by mail in Fulton County. They were slated on Friday to go to the ballot storage warehouse to observe election workers take higher quality images but a judge canceled the trip to weigh and rule on motions to dismiss the lawsuit the voters brought.

Lindell has claimed widespread fraud occurred in the election. He has released several documentaries about the matter.

The businessman was sued by Dominion Voting Systems, a top U.S.-based machine and software manufacturer, in February. Dominion alleged that Lindell harmed its brand by making allegations about its equipment.

MyPillow countersued Dominion in April, accusing it of defamation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

