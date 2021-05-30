https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2021/05/29/omg-did-you-guys-seem-kamala-harris-memorial-day-weekend-tweet/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

THIS IS FOR REAL, you guys.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

That’s it. “Enjoy the long weekend.” Nothing about recognizing the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country. Nothing about the REASON it’s a long weekend for folks. Nothing but a self-indulgent, self-involved, self-important picture OF HERSELF.

Imagine, for a moment, the media reaction if this were a Trump tweet. JUST IMAGINE.