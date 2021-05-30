https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trumps-memorial-day-message-extols-unrivaled-heroes-who-have-no?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump in his Memorial Day message praised the “fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Marines” as without peer in recorded civilization,

“The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history,” he said. “It is because of their gallantry that we can together, as one people, continue our pursuit of America’s glorious destiny.”

America owes “eternal and everlasting” loyalty to these “unrivaled heroes” and their families, Trump said. They are “the single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

