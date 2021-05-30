https://creativedestructionmedia.com/video/2021/05/29/on-this-memorial-day-weekend-a-powerful-reminder-this-country-has-been-torn-apart-before-a-trilogy-from-the-king-showing-black-and-white-united-for-freedom/

America has been here before, divided, at war. In the end, we became as close to a raceless society one could imagine, that is until the Marxist Obama administration began to recreate racial tensions in the name of communism and division.

We will get through this attack on our nation and become more united than ever before, God willing.

Elvis Presley – An American Trilogy (Aloha From Hawaii, Live in Honolulu, 1973).

Image by Chris Light.

