https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b4b3a092fa5748daeb42f6
Dr. Scott Jensen, who is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022 as a Republican, is teaming up with doctors nationwide to try to get rid of the approval for the Coronavirus vaccine for America’s ch…
China will allow couples to have up to three children in bid to reverse falling birthrate and boost economic growth in the world’s most populous country….
China has allowed families to have a third child, as the country faces an increasingly aging population. The longstanding one-child policy was abandoned in 2016….
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison pledged unity in standing up to various Chinese policies. The show of solidarity came after a media report suggested Wellin…
Holiday link roundup: Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions Gottlieb: Lab leaks happen all the time Rep. McCaul: Covid origin ‘…