UPDATED 3:56 PM PT – Sunday, May 30, 2021

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) launched a page that allows those in the military to report claims of wokeness spreading in the Armed Forces. Friday on Twitter, he announced he had launched the page, which will publish complaints to let the country know what’s happening in our military.

Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton.https://t.co/4FstasB7Tm — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 28, 2021

The launch follows the recent firing of Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who came forward with concerns about Marxism seeping into the Armed Forces. Lohmeier launched a book that details his experiences with wokeness in the military and was fired from command after discussing it on multiple podcasts.

Whistleblowers are instructed to use personal devices in order to submit their stories and not disclose any classified information. Reporting allegations of wrongdoing poses serious risks for those in the military, therefore the forum will act as an anonymous platform.

