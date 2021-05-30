https://www.oann.com/rep-dan-crenshaw-starts-website-for-military-wokeness-whistleblowers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-dan-crenshaw-starts-website-for-military-wokeness-whistleblowers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas after appearances by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump has cited his moving of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal as reasons for Jewish voters to leave the Democratic party and support him and the GOP instead. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:56 PM PT – Sunday, May 30, 2021

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) launched a page that allows those in the military to report claims of wokeness spreading in the Armed Forces. Friday on Twitter, he announced he had launched the page, which will publish complaints to let the country know what’s happening in our military.

The launch follows the recent firing of Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who came forward with concerns about Marxism seeping into the Armed Forces. Lohmeier launched a book that details his experiences with wokeness in the military and was fired from command after discussing it on multiple podcasts.

Whistleblowers are instructed to use personal devices in order to submit their stories and not disclose any classified information. Reporting allegations of wrongdoing poses serious risks for those in the military, therefore the forum will act as an anonymous platform.

MORE NEWS: ABC’s Jon Karl Admits Pres. Trump Was Right On COVID-19 Origins

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...