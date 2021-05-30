https://www.oann.com/rep-guy-reschenthaler-blames-inflation-on-biden-spending/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-guy-reschenthaler-blames-inflation-on-biden-spending

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) attends a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on at the Capitol Building. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:14 AM PT – Sunday, May 30, 2021

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) said he believes Americans are paying more because of unbridled spending by liberals in Washington. During his podcast on Friday, the Pennsylvania lawmaker pointed to Democrats spending money without thinking about the consequences, as a major factor in the rising prices of every day goods. He spoke on Joe Biden’s solution to raise taxes and explained how it would only make things worse.

Reschenthaler also traced issues like rising gas prices back to Biden’s weaknesses, saying the Colonial Pipeline hack was basically invited because he is not respected by other world leaders.

“Biden, instead of trying to make us less vulnerable to these attacks, he actually has made us more vulnerable. Case in point, literally day number one of his administration, he shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, again, making us more vulnerable to these attacks,” Reschenthaler added.

The GOP representative says economists are completely right when they say inflation is a hidden tax. He continued on to say that a huge reason for inflation is the COVID-19 relief package proposed by Biden. Biden introduced a $1.9 trillion spending package for the American Rescue Plan, yet only 9 percent of it addresses the pandemic.

Reschenthaler said the spending package wouldn’t even be necessary if Democrat governors in blue states would just encourage their states to get back to work.

