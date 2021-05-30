https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/30/report-atlanta-braves-marcell-ozuna-arrested-domestic-violence/

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna has reportedly been arrested.

According to Jeff Passan, Ozuna was arrested in Sandy Springs, GA on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested today and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence in Sandy Springs, Ga., according to jail records on the Fulton County (Ga.) website. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2021

If the case goes to trial, the aggravated assault strangulation charges carries a minimum sentence of a year behind bars and a maximum of 20. Passen didn’t provide further details about what caused Ozuna to be arrested.

Aggravated assault strangulation, which Marcell Ozuna was charged with, according to Fulton County jail records, is a felony in Georgia and carries a minimum of one year and up to 20 years in prison if convicted. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, and Ozuna has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Major League Baseball is expected to open an investigation into Marcell Ozuna following his arrest, sources tell ESPN. He could be subject to the league’s domestic-violence policy and faces a potential suspension. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2021

Having said that, this isn’t some minor alleged incident. He’s facing up to 20 years behind bars if he’s convicted.

Marcell Ozuna, who is on the injured list with two broken fingers, signed a four-year, $65 million contract with Atlanta this offseason. He is a two-time All-Star who finished sixth in National League MVP voting last year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2021

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened. Clearly, Ozuna is in a very serious situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

