Comedian Ricky Gervais said he is both “shocked and appalled” to learn that one of his frequent collaborators, producer Charlie Hanson, has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

“I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” Gervais said.

Prior to “After Life,” Hanson previously collaborated with Gervais on “Extras,” “Derek,” “Cemetery Injunction,” and “Life’s Too Short.”

According to TheWrap, an anonymous email sent to Netflix and BAFTA alleged that Hanson, a producer on the Netflix show “After Life,” had a history of sexual misconduct. Hanson’s name was withheld until the U.K.’s The Times reported on it.

“Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections, and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him,” one woman wrote in the email.

“At times he will promise them a starry career under his wing, and then exploits that trust in creepy and illegal ways,” the email continued. “He then tries to diminish the seriousness of what he’s done by telling these young women — us — that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, that it was somehow blameless. He does his best to convince himself — and others — that this method of operating is fine. But we know it is not fine.”

Hanson denied all the charges against him in a statement through his attorney.

“I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry. I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled at me,” he said. “I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors.”

Though an admitted liberal, Ricky Gervais became a favorite of conservatives in the early days of 2020 when he publicly roasted liberal Hollywood for posturing woke while allegedly being total degenerates in their private lives, from friendships with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to shady business deals with communist China.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech,” Gervais famously told the crowd. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God — and f*** off, okay?”

Gervais simultaneously roasted corporations like Apple and Amazon for producing supposedly “woke” creative content while doing business in authoritarian countries like China.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing — made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” Gervais said. “Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

