http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VskdVi_0yYw/

Thousands of bikers gathered at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, on Sunday for the annual Rolling to Remember event where some of them gave their opinions about athletes kneeling during the National Anthem, telling Breitbart News the “real heroes are buried in Arlington Cemetery.

“The real heroes are buried at Arlington Cemetery,” said Bob, who attended the Rolling to Remember event with his wife, Terri. “The guys that are athletes, they’re not heroes. The heroes are the ones who didn’t come home, and as far as I’m concerned. That’s the way I see it.”

“Taking a knee is just disrespectful, plain disrespectful,” he added. “I grew up as a kid when you hear the National Anthem, you stood up and paid tribute to the anthem, but there’s too much of the ‘wokeness,’ too much.”

“We stand for those who can’t,” said Terri. “It’s our way of paying tribute to those who gave us the freedom. So for us, we will always stand for the flag.”

Other bikers in town for the event also criticized those who kneel in protest, echoing similar messages that it is a sign of disrespect.

Rolling to Remember draws thousands into the nation’s capital each year to raise awareness for the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice — to more than 80,000 missing in action and prisoners of war, as well as the estimated 22 suicides each day committed by veterans or active military.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

