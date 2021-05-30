https://www.oann.com/rolling-to-remember-forges-ahead-despite-biden-pentagon-rejections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rolling-to-remember-forges-ahead-despite-biden-pentagon-rejections

UPDATED 2:12 PM PT – Sunday, May 30, 2021

Rolling to Remember is an annual event aimed at honoring war veterans who were either taken prisoner or are still missing in action. The motorcycle event formerly known as Rolling Thunder will take place Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C.

This year’s turnout is expected to be overwhelming due to the attention the event has received after being denied a permit for a staging area from the Pentagon, under Joe Biden. The permit was reportedly rejected over COVID-19 health concerns.

The national executive director of AMVETS said this attempt to block a tradition backfired as he is expecting an even larger than projected crowd of over 100,000 riders to show up at RFK stadium.

There will be several road closures in the Nation’s Capital to accommodate the riders as they spread their message of awareness to veteran issues. These efforts are well-respected as the group aims to raise awareness of the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day. Mayor Muriel Bowser has officially granted RFK Stadium permission to rent the parking lot to AMVETS for this event.

