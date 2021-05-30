https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/30/salute-to-americas-heroes-highlights-from-the-hyundai-air-and-sea-show-in-miami-photos-video/

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show wrapped up its two-day “salute to America’s heroes” a few hours ago in the skies over Miami Beach, Florida.

Check it out:

Miami-based photographer Joel Franco for WSVN captured some fantastic photographs of the action:

The official account for the event also tweeted out some amazing footage:

Here’s the view from the water via the Miami Beach Fire Department:

There was a parachute display as well:

This included former Mis Universe Puerto Rico Génesis Mary Dávila Pérez:

And like Prince Harry, the Brits made the trip to America, too:

There were also events on land:

“Turn up the volume”:

Until next year!

