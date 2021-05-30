https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/30/salute-to-americas-heroes-highlights-from-the-hyundai-air-and-sea-show-in-miami-photos-video/

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show wrapped up its two-day “salute to America’s heroes” a few hours ago in the skies over Miami Beach, Florida.

Check it out:

Miami-based photographer Joel Franco for WSVN captured some fantastic photographs of the action:

B-2 stealth bomber over Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/lk0J9Hx0ub — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2021

Afterburner in action with the vapor cone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KQOrD2cdI1 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2021

I’m so happy I got the F-15 creating a vapor cone at the @MiamiBeachNews Air Show today @USASalute 😭 pic.twitter.com/voanVNheym — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 29, 2021

The official account for the event also tweeted out some amazing footage:

Here’s the view from the water via the Miami Beach Fire Department:

Check out our view of the #HyundaiAirAndSeaShow from Fire Boat 4 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/iPjl3hrmNo — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) May 30, 2021

There was a parachute display as well:

This included former Mis Universe Puerto Rico Génesis Mary Dávila Pérez:

Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico Génesis Mary Dávila Pérez joined us today for an iconic jump with the Black Daggers! 🪂🚨 She had a blast and we hope you enjoyed watching 🙌🙌 #HyundaiAirandSeaShow #USASalute #HyundaiUSA #HyundaiSalute pic.twitter.com/la2foSTZ9E — USA Salute (@USASalute) May 30, 2021

And like Prince Harry, the Brits made the trip to America, too:

There were also events on land:

“Turn up the volume”:

Until next year!

And that wraps up the final day of the #HyundaiAirandSeaShow! 👏

Thank you all for coming out and helping us bring back the true meaning of Memorial Day – honoring the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom ❤️🇺🇸 #USASalute #HyundaiUSA #HyundaiSalute pic.twitter.com/deBvUk3RNH — USA Salute (@USASalute) May 30, 2021

