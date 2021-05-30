https://citizenfreepress.com/column-2/san-jose-killer-caught-on-video-in-his-driveway/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Good thing he’s wearing a mask. He might harm someone with his germs.
This is more video from neighbor Doug Suh. He left his home this morning to find the house across the street, owned by the suspected shooter Samuel Cassidy, up in flames. Time stamps from the home surveillance video and cell phone video are an hour apart. https://t.co/Jov85jN302 pic.twitter.com/3zxeFSREHt
— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 26, 2021