https://citizenfreepress.com/column-2/san-jose-killer-caught-on-video-in-his-driveway/

Posted by Kane on May 30, 2021 5:22 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Good thing he’s wearing a mask.  He might harm someone with his germs.

Samuel Cassidy — 5 fast facts

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...