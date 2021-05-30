https://www.independentsentinel.com/senate-to-give-richest-man-on-the-planet-10-billion-in-welfare/


Jeff Bezos now has a space flight company, Blue Origin, that lost out on a $2.89 billion NASA contract to build a system to land astronauts on the moon in 2024, according to a Fox Business report.

Bezos, the richest man on earth, lost to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.  Musk’s bid was lower – a lot lower, according to Fox.

Poor Bezos lost his bid.

But, don’t worry, the Senate has come to his rescue. They plan to give him $10 billion in corporate welfare.

Rand Paul has a question for them: “Have you no decency?” Read on.

In stepped the generous-with-our-money Senators Maria Cantwell (D) and  Roger Wicker (R) to add a $10 billion amendment to the $130 billion “Endless Frontier Act”

It would “direct NASA to have two lander programs,” creating “another contract that Blue Origin would be favored to win.”

Bezos is worth $86 billion and the US Treasury is underwater.

That drew some bipartisan anger.

A first — we agree with Bernie who said: Jeff Bezos is the richest guy on the planet. He’s gotten $86 billion richer since the start of the COVID pandemic. Does he really need $10 billion from Congress for space exploration?

Bernie continued: When we landed on the moon, there was great collective pride in that achievement. Our space program should be something that we ALL take part in. We shouldn’t hand over $10B in corporate welfare to Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, who are jointly worth $350B, to fund their space hobby.

Senator Hawley asks: Why is the Senate preparing to give @amazon’s Jeff Bezos a $10 billion bailout?

Then Rand Paul with a great response: Cry me a river, Jeff Bezos lost out on a space contract so now Senate inserts a Bezos bailout provision for $10 billion for his space company?? Isn’t there some remnant of decency in Congress to oppose bailouts for billionaires?

PowerInbox


Learn more about RevenueStripe...

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...