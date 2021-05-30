https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ted-cruz-bill-hagerty-israel/2021/05/30/id/1023273

Texas Senators Ted Cruz and Bill Hagerty landed in Israel on Sunday to demonstrate the Republican Party’s support for the country’s security, reports The Washington Free Beacon.

Cruz and Hagerty, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, plan to tour Israel’s southern cities heavily targeted by Hamas during the recent conflict, in order to assess the damage and offer their backing.

The senators are also scheduled to meet with Israel’s leaders to reaffirm the GOP’s absolute backing for the Jewish state’s security alliance with the United States.

Cruz told the Free Beacon before departing on the flight that he organized the trip in order “to hear and see firsthand what our Israeli allies need to defend themselves, and to show the international community that we stand unequivocally with Israel.”

Cruz slammed members of the Democratic Party for their attitude concerning the U.S.-Israel alliance, saying that “far too many Democrats morally equivocated between Israel and the terrorists attacking them, and fringe progressive Democrats went even further with wild accusations and conspiracy theories.”

Democrats in Congress are increasingly divided over American backing for Israel, with representatives on the party’s left wing repeatedly urging the Biden administration to freeze security aid to Israel and to wiegh implementing sanctions against the country for carrying out military attacks on the Gaza Strip aimed at halting the Hamas rocket fire, according to the Free Beacon.

Those divisions among Democrats were illustrated in the House earlier this month when almost every member fo the party voted to table two bills that would sanction Hamas and increase funding to Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which was vital in saving lives by intercepting the vast majority of Hamas missiles before they hit civilian areas.

Cruz petitioned the Biden administration just before the trip to immediately replenish Israel’s supply of Iron Dome interceptors, an effort which Democrats oppose.

Hagerty told the Free Beacon that the trip to Israel will allow him to “see firsthand what more the U.S. can do to strengthen our vital alliance with Israel at a time when terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah and terror-sponsoring regimes in Iran and Syria are making the Middle East more dangerous.”

Hagerty recently introduced legislation that would authorize the emergency resupply of the Iron Dome system and is also leading an attempt to halt the Biden administration from giviing Iran sanctions relief without congressional approval.

