Rene Kobeitri, the owner of the Rim Cafe in Philadelphia, allegedly set a new world record for the world’s longest Phily cheesesteak with this 510-foot-long “sandwich” which is really just a bunch of individual sandwiches laid end to end that don’t even touch each other:

There’s no way this should count as one sandwich!

Snopes, however, decided to weigh in on this for some reason and ruled that the claim was “mostly true” because there’s no way to bake a 510-foot-long piece of bread:

Well, at a minimum, Snopes could have required toppings to overlap on each sandwich with no gaps?

Does Snopes think this is “mostly true,” too?

Or this one?

They didn’t even try “to make them one sandwich”:

A participation trophy, at best:

