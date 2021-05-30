https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/30/snopes-rules-the-claim-that-this-510-foot-long-philly-cheesesteak-sandwich-set-a-new-world-record-is-mostly-true/

Rene Kobeitri, the owner of the Rim Cafe in Philadelphia, allegedly set a new world record for the world’s longest Phily cheesesteak with this 510-foot-long “sandwich” which is really just a bunch of individual sandwiches laid end to end that don’t even touch each other:

I’ll take a bite! Rene Kobeitri, owner of Rim Cafe, said it was the longest Philly cheesesteak in the world, breaking the previous record of 480 feet. https://t.co/Ui3IaNlCVg pic.twitter.com/kq2qlFYdRA — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 29, 2021

There’s no way this should count as one sandwich!

Snopes, however, decided to weigh in on this for some reason and ruled that the claim was “mostly true” because there’s no way to bake a 510-foot-long piece of bread:

It was all to celebrate the birthday of Rene Kobeitri, owner of Rim Cafe in South Philadelphia. https://t.co/aOll4RRSIj — snopes.com (@snopes) May 28, 2021

Well, at a minimum, Snopes could have required toppings to overlap on each sandwich with no gaps?

This is not one long sandwich. This is many sandwiches. This is a lie. https://t.co/TZe8STcSoJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2021

Does Snopes think this is “mostly true,” too?

i’m gonna lay down with all my friends and become the tallest person in the world https://t.co/7k8OodDzZH — colleen 🌙 (@collyroo) May 30, 2021

Or this one?

Wow, it’s the world record for longest car! https://t.co/HepHT3lFks pic.twitter.com/555JnnpXWM — King of the Sea 🌊 (@Sharkinator44) May 29, 2021

They didn’t even try “to make them one sandwich”:

They don’t even all touch..there’s not even the slightest bit of effort to make them one sandwich — Charles Blain (@cjblain10) May 30, 2021

A participation trophy, at best:

Just another example of “participation world records” ushered in by the Biden Administration. So embarrassing. — Dave Needs Live Music (@bfmva7xsp) May 30, 2021

