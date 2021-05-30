https://nationalfile.com/virginia-teacher-placed-on-leave-for-passionate-speech-opposing-transgenderism-for-kids-citing-christian-faith/

A Loudoun County, Virginia Physical Education teacher has been placed on administrative leave after delivering an impassioned speech to school board members in opposition to the district’s far-left transgender policies, telling board members that to “affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa.”

Under a new policy being considered by the Loudoun County School Board, dubbed Public Schools Policy 8040, teachers are forced to “allow gender-expansive and transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence,” and regardless of the student’s legal name or sex. According to the policy, while “inadvertent slips in the use of names or pronouns may occur,” students and staff alike will face disciplinary action for making a habit of not going along with the policy’s demands – a policy which Physical Education teacher Byron “Tanner” Cross told the school board violates his deeply held Christian principles.

“I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences,” Cross told School Board members as he gave an impassioned speech at a recent meeting held to, in part, discuss the new policy proposal. “I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, it’s sinning against our God,” Cross continued.

“It’s not my intention to hurt anyone, but there are certain truths we must face when ready,” Cross told the board, citing scientific studies relating to transgenderism in children and a May 23rd 60 Minutes segment which featured 30 transgender students from across the country who say they plan to reverse the life-altering “gender-affirming” medical treatment they’ve already received. According to the students, they didn’t receive enough mental health care prior to being allowed to go through with the treatments, leading to a life of regret and further mental health issues.

Loudoun County School Board just put a school teacher on administrative leave for stating he would not teach LGBTQ because it violates his Christian principles. pic.twitter.com/QCwzIYdNNw — Michael S. Miller (@imichaelsmiller) May 27, 2021

In an email to parents sent shortly following Cross’s speech to the board, Shawn Lacey, the principal of Leesburg Elementary School, where Cross is employed, told parents that Cross had been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, though he gave no reason for the action against him, citing confidentiality clauses related to personnel.

As previously reported by National File, Loudoun County has become a microcosm of sorts in the nationwide parental fight against institutionalized leftism in schools. Earlier this year, teachers, a majority of school board members, and even the county’s Soros-funded lead prosecutor were exposed as members of a Facebook group dedicated to doxxing and destroying district students and parents identified as suspected conservatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

