The Board of State Canvassers was correct to approve multiple petitions seeking to recall Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled today. The court affirmed the board’s approval of seven petitions, six seeking to recall Whitmer and one seeking to recall Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

The Whitmer campaign plans to appeal the decision, according to campaign spokesperson Mark Fisk.

“We plan to appeal this disappointing decision and we fully intend to beat back these irresponsible partisan attacks against the Governor in the courts, on the streets or at the ballot. This is part of a massive and coordinated attack by Republicans trying to make the Governor fail and our campaign will strenuously oppose these efforts so the Governor can keep saving lives, reopening our economy and creating jobs,” Fisk said.

