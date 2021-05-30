https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stunning-admission-on-bill-barr/

Posted by Kane on May 30, 2021 4:21 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Tony Shaffer — ‘Bill Barr called me personally to ask me to stop investigating 2020 election fraud.’

Here’s the full interview



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...