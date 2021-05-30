https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stunning-admission-on-bill-barr/
Tony Shaffer told me that Bill Barr called him personally and asked him to stop investigating 2020 election fraud.
Have you ever heard of an AG calling a private citizen and asking them to quit looking into something?!
Here’s the full video 👇https://t.co/XrZqopyTen pic.twitter.com/4CJn79PJCW
— Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) May 28, 2021
Here’s the full interview