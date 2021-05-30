Tony Shaffer told me that Bill Barr called him personally and asked him to stop investigating 2020 election fraud.

Have you ever heard of an AG calling a private citizen and asking them to quit looking into something?!

Here’s the full video 👇https://t.co/XrZqopyTen pic.twitter.com/4CJn79PJCW

— Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) May 28, 2021