Texas House Democrats on Sunday night staged a walkout to block their Republican counterparts’ sweeping voter-reform legislation.

The move blocked the passage of the bill by effectively ending the Texas legislature’s session. However, GOP Gov. Greg Abbott quickly announced that he would order a special session to finish the process, and achieve a top state GOP legislative priority.

The walkout is one of Democrats’ biggest protests to date against Republican efforts across the country to enact measures to tighter security on state election systems, according to the Associated Press.

Abbott said the bill, which had already passed the GOP-controlled state Senate, failing to reach his desk for signature was “deeply disappointing,” but he did not say when he would call for the special session.

The measure, if passed, would gives poll watchers more authority and further secure non-polling station balloting such as mail-in and drive-through voting.

