Every day since November 3, 2020, despite the threats, despite the smears and lies, Steve Bannon and The War Room have reported on the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

Steve Bannon and The War Room were reporting on the Wuhan Bio-Lab’s likely role in the coronavirus pandemic back in FEBRUARY 2020.

Bannon and his team of experts introduced the world to Chinese whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yan who released her scientific proof that the Coronavirus came from a Wuhan Lab, and not a wet market.

In story after story for the past year, since its inception early last year, Steve Bannon has provided exhaustive, factual, and fearless coverage on a range of today’s most important topics to Trump Nation.

Where FOX News has failed Steve Bannon and others have excelled.

Steve Bannon tells his audience on a daily basis — We can’t move forward until we find out what happened on November 3rd and what the real story is behind the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday NBC News published a hit piece on Steve Bannon and the War Room. The War Room is obviously getting too big to ignore.

NBC reported:

Steve Bannon has a new MAGA megaphone, and Republicans eager to shine in a party still tethered to former President Donald Trump know it. Bannon, the former Breitbart News executive and one of the architects of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, has increasingly leveraged his “War Room: Pandemic” podcast into a kind of proxy primary. Ambitious Republicans are flocking there for the chance to demonstrate loyalty to Bannon’s former boss and pitch themselves to Trump’s voters — and, more indirectly, to Trump himself. With Fox News losing favor among Trump’s most diehard fans, “War Room” appears to be gaining steam as a safe space for the far right. It’s routinely among the most popular podcasts on Apple’s platform and streams live twice each weekday and once every Saturday through the Real America’s Voice network. On this show, Joe Biden is not the real president, and the theory that Covid-19 leaked from a Wuhan, China, lab has been a hot topic for more than a year. Bannon encourages skepticism about vaccines one minute and peddles zinc and Vitamin D pills the next. In an interview with NBC News, Bannon said candidates who appear will be pushed first and foremost on what he called “a litmus test” for the GOP: challenging the outcome of the 2020 election.

On Sunday Steve Bannon sent The Gateway Pundit his response to this report by NBC News.

The success of the show is all about the audience—- MAGA wants action; action they can be a part of and drive. We don’t report stories — we build narratives over days, weeks, months. Working with Gateway Pundit, National Pulse, Revolver News, and many other news organizations we are able to amplify the great work being done for an engaged America First audience. Full Forensic Audits of 2020; Wuhan Lab responsibility; Rejecting Mask Mandates, Forced Vaccinations in schools; an invasion on the southern Border; the collapse of the dollar because of Biden’s insane economic plan are just a few of the major events we cover — daily.

We are obviously huge fans of The Bannon War Room because it is the most informative program today. Period.

The mainstream media can smear it. But they can no longer ignore it.

