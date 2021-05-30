https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/30/the-atheists-in-kenya-society-suffers-major-setback-after-the-orgs-secretary-finds-jesus/

Okay, this wins Twitter for the day (if it’s legit, that is):

This evening, regretfully, our Secretary Mr. Seth Mahiga made the decision to resign from his position as Secretary of our society. Seth’s reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya. — pic.twitter.com/G7sCCbytv2 — Atheists In Kenya Society (@AtheistsInKenya) May 29, 2021

And we do hope it’s legit because we love it, too:

This is amazing news!!! — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) May 30, 2021

There’s even a video:

📹VIDEO – Former Atheists In Kenya Secretary Seth Mahiga in church TODAY accepting Jesus Christ and announcing his resignation. Surreal! pic.twitter.com/p8OYhw8uQ3 — Atheists In Kenya Society (@AtheistsInKenya) May 30, 2021

“Praise the Lord!”:

Praise the Lord! https://t.co/0HoVxGG5ZR — Fr Matthew P. Schneider LC 🙏 (@FrMatthewLC) May 30, 2021

And kudos to the atheists for their civility:

I like the civility in your letter. People should be free to pursue whatever interests they so choose. It is a free world. — HulkHogan (@DasFreidenker) May 29, 2021

***

