https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b40ae092fa5748daeb3ba9
A man who struck a sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle early Sunday morning following a chase in rural southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a deputy, authorities said. After Pushmataha County sher…
In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden hired one of Hunter Biden’s investment firm employees as a personal assistant, according to emails found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop. Joe Biden hired Rosemont S…
May 30—A U.S. missile defense test that an official said was delayed off Kauai earlier this week due to the presence of a Russian surveillance ship was carried out today with a salvo of SM-6 ship-fire…
The Atheists in Kenya Society posted notice of the new Christian’s resignation to its social media….
A handful of Donald Trump campaign alumni have formed a new group to try to unseat the 10 Republican House members who crossed party lines to vote to impeach the former president earlier this year, Ax…