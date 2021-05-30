http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NZRdNbnEO50/

Two people were killed and more than 20 injured when three suspects in a Nissan Pathfinder pulled up beside a Florida crowd and opened fire.

NBC 4 reports the attack occurred Sunday morning about 12:30 a.m. “at the El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street.”

ABC 15 notes the targeted crowd was gathered outside the banquet hall, which had been “rented for a scheduled concert.”

2 dead, more than 20 people shot after 3 suspects open fire on crowd in Florida, police say

Miami Dade Police noted:

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted:

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

ClickOnOrlando indicated that “authorities believe the shooting was targeted.”

