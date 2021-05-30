https://justthenews.com/accountability/cancel-culture/outrage-over-memorial-day-display-mistaken-noose-university-campus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A possible noose reported to Central Connecticut State University turned out to be a common sight across America: an American flag hanging from a construction crane.

That didn’t stop the university or the local chapter of the NAACP from taking offense at the display, The College Fix reports.

“A construction crew working on campus hung an American flag from the crane’s cable to recognize Memorial Day,” President Zulma Toro wrote to the campus community. It was the second steel cable loop recently mistaken for a noose in the area.

“Quite frankly, I think it is reckless and tone deaf behavior,” Toro wrote. “We have been in contact with the construction company and demanded that the cable be lowered tonight. We have a team on site tonight monitoring the situation.”

John Tully, interim vice president for student affairs, told Fox 61 that the university spoke to some people “who certainly felt some pain” at seeing the “noose-like appearance,” and “we feel that pain” as well.”

Ronald Davis, president of the New Britain NAACP, told the station: “Regardless of what someone else says about that, what I see, as a black man? That’s a noose. Period. Take it down.”

