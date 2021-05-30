http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FK1Ao7nBbBw/

Veterans ripped Vice President Kamala Harris for her Memorial Day weekend tweet that made no mention of the purpose of Memorial Day, which is to honor those who died fighting for the nation.

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris tweeted from her official account, along with a close-up photo of herself.

Veterans lambasted the tweet immediately.

Marine Corps veteran and Fox News contributor Joey Jones responded to Harris with a picture of himself in front of a wall of fallen troops.

Jones, a double amputee, tweeted: “hey @KamalaHarris my buddies wanted me to post our selfie to tell you to ‘enjoy the long weekend’ too!”

Gretchen Smith, Air Force veteran and founder of Code of Vets, tweeted:

Army Col. (Retired) Kurt Schlichter tweeted to Harris a photo of headstones at Arlington Cemetery with “I’m sure they would if they could”:

Retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden tweeted: “This ‘long weekend’ for you is paid for by the blood of our Patriots.”

Marine veteran Paul Szoldra, editor-in-chief of the left-leaning Task & Purpose news site, called her tweet a “misfire.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also tweeted about Memorial Day, but focused on the fallen:

Some also criticized a tweet from President Joe Biden, which said, “Stay cool this weekend, folks,” along with a photo of him recently enjoying ice cream, and some contrasted that and Harris’s tweet with that from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

DeSantis — himself a Navy veteran — had tweeted: “No better way to start Memorial Day weekend than a Salute to America’s Heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...