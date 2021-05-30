https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/05/30/wapo-fact-checker-went-over-the-slide-in-fact-checking-marjorie-taylor-greene-n388625
About The Author
Related Posts
Coming to a Hospital Near You? Doctors Call for 'Proactively Antiracist Agenda for Medicine'
March 28, 2021
Washington Post Frets That Iron Dome Means Not Enough Israeli Civilians Are Getting Killed for Hamas to Win
May 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy