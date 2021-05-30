https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-indy-500-is-back/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
They’re racing again at Indy — With a limit of 135,000 fans
RETWEET IF YOU’RE WATCHING THE #INDY500 ON @NBC!
Fans are back at @IMS, and there’s no better feeling! Stream here: https://t.co/5zfe5cDg3B pic.twitter.com/zJb9V7NPXV
— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021
With approximately 135,000 fans at @IMS in attendance, this is the largest crowd in any sporting event since the start of the pandemic. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/dHqjy6qpkU
— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021
GREEN! GREEN! GREEN!
Watch LIVE on @nbc.#ThisIsMay | #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/mYqmkbAr0S
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021
Your current leader from Noblesville, Indiana: @ConorDaly22.
RT if you wouldn’t be surprised if he took a selfie as the #Indy500 race leader.
Watch LIVE on @nbc. #ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/3L7wfiqD16
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021