The Pentagon building is seen in Washington in a file photograph. (AFP via Getty Images) Lue Elizondo, a former Pentagon official who made public UFO reports, says that the U.S. military, including a top official, underwent a cooperated campaign to intimidate and defame him.

He is the former head of the U.S. government’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) which was disbanded in 2012. Five years later, Elizondo made public three UAP (unexplained aerial phenomena) videos which were later confirmed to be true by the military and were under investigation .

According to Politico , Elizondo filed a 64-page complaint on May 3 with the Defense Department’s inspector general’s (IG) office, accusing several people of trying to defame him, interfering with his ability to gain employment, and affecting his security clearance.

“What he is saying is there are certain individuals in the Defense Department who in fact were attacking him and lying about him publicly, using the color of authority of their offices to disparage him and discredit him and were interfering in his ability to seek and obtain gainful employment out in the world,” Elizondo’s attorney Daniel Sheehan said.

The complaint reportedly includes dozens of supporting documents and charges individuals with “malicious […]

